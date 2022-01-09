Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report $44.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.47 billion and the highest is $44.91 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $172.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $181.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.86 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.21.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.18. 2,049,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.