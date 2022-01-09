Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $2.14. Cimpress reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 76,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,219. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

