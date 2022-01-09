Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.56. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.00. 1,001,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.61 and its 200 day moving average is $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

