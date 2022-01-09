Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.36. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

