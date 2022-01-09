Analysts Offer Predictions for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

ARR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The firm has a market cap of C$275.75 million and a P/E ratio of -138.67. The company has a current ratio of 164.93, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.68.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

