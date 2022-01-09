Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price at $42.75

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

CSSE traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,991. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

