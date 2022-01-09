Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) PT at $53.00

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

WTRG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.18. 1,071,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,767. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

