Analysts Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) PT at $75.80

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,337,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 334,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 168.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 229,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 143,696 shares during the period.

Shares of REXR opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 112.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

