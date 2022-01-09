Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $19.88

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

SWIR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 270,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

