Analyzing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get GDS alerts:

This table compares GDS and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -16.63% -4.88% -2.00% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GDS and Sportradar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 9.12 -$96.56 million ($1.08) -39.72 Sportradar Group $462.55 million 10.54 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GDS and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 2 3 1 2.83 Sportradar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $86.20, indicating a potential upside of 100.93%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $28.30, indicating a potential upside of 71.72%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats GDS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers. The firm also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. The company was founded by William Huang and Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.