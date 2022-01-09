Analyzing Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Epizyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A -132.66% Epizyme -779.45% -432.91% -68.16%

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Epizyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellipharmaceutics International $1.40 million 2.78 -$3.39 million ($0.19) -0.62 Epizyme $15.76 million 14.83 -$231.69 million ($2.61) -0.86

Intellipharmaceutics International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellipharmaceutics International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Epizyme shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Epizyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epizyme has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intellipharmaceutics International and Epizyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Epizyme 1 0 4 0 2.60

Epizyme has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 575.56%. Given Epizyme’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Epizyme is more favorable than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Summary

Epizyme beats Intellipharmaceutics International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; and Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression. It also provides Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; and Regabatin XR and Lyrica, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. In addition, the company offers Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, it is developing Oxycodone ER, an extended release tablet for relief of pain. The company has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. The firm also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

