Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.17.

AND stock opened at C$52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$31.81 and a 12 month high of C$55.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.90.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

