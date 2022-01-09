ANON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $306,145.68 and $20.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

