Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of AM opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

