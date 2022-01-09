Anyswap (ANY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.62 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $17.02 or 0.00040521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $317.29 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.43 or 0.07449433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,142.58 or 1.00317960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

