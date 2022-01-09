Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of AON worth $281,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $282.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.