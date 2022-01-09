Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.