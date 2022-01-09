ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARC Group Worldwide stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc engages in the development and provision of wireless network component and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Precision Components; Stamping; and 3DMT. The Precision Components Group segment produces fabricated metal components through metal injection molding, precision metal stamping, and hermetic sealing.

