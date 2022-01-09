Arion (ARION) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Arion has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $44,872.15 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.07502944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.70 or 1.00265036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,301,741 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

