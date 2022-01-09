Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their price target on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

ARGTF opened at $5.42 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

