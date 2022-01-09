Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 21.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $158.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

