Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.81.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $199.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $115.14 and a 1-year high of $200.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average is $168.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.