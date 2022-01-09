Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23.

