Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

Shares of MCD opened at $267.06 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.32 and its 200-day moving average is $245.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

