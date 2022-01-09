ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ASAZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.