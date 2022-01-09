AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.70. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 2,574 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,977 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,363,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.