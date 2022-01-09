Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 8,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ASTR stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astra Space will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

ASTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

