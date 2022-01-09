Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) is Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,003 shares during the period. Athene makes up 1.5% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Athene were worth $40,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $824,660. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

