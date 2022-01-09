ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATIP. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. 779,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

