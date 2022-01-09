Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

