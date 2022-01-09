Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $220.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

