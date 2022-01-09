Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,577. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

