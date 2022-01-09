Authentic Equity Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAC) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 1,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 27,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.