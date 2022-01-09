Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Down 31.5% in December

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:ALV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 446,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

