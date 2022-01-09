AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,350.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,969.29.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,014.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,936.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,731.25. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 107.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

