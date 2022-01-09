Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 809,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.24. The company had a trading volume of 244,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,783. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day moving average of $214.07.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.