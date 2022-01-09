Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average is $163.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

