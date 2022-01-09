Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 467 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

