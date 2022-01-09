aWSB (aWSB) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.09 or 0.00090688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $232,839.24 and approximately $6,553.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.31 or 0.07450704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.81 or 1.00034721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

