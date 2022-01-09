Axe (AXE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,246.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $98,268.11 and approximately $54,246.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00463302 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

