B. Riley Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $122.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.93% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 241.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

