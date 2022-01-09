B. Riley Lowers Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $60.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

