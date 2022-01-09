BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BAESY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 198,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $1.3419 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

