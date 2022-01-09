Bank of America Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Shares of K opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kellogg by 10.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

