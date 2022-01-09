Bank of America Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

