Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 491.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

