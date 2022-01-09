Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $468.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

