Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Holdings Raised by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN accounts for approximately 1.8% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 911.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,494,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 817,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 435,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

