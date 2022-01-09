Barclays Trims Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Target Price to $5.50

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 86.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

BHG opened at $2.95 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,876,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000.

Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

