Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $585,045.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 210,963 shares of company stock valued at $593,531 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

