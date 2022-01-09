Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56.
In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $585,045.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 210,963 shares of company stock valued at $593,531 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
